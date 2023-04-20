IRS agent asks for whistleblower protection in connection with Hunter Biden investigation

Prosecutors have considered three tax crimes and a charge related to a gun purchase against Hunter Biden, according to two sources familiar with the matter. An IRS special agent has asked Congress for whistleblower protection over a high-profile case, which a source familiar with the matter confirms is related to Biden. Biden’s lawyer said “it appears” the agent has “committed a crime” by sharing private tax information. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson reports.April 20, 2023