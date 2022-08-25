IRS commissioner ordering safety review after social media threats

In a letter to IRS employees, Commissioner Charles Rettig, appointed by former President Trump, said he’s ordering a “comprehensive review” of safety measures at the agency’s facilities nationwide. Rettig wrote that there has been misinformation and some threats on social media directed at the IRS and its employees. The news comes on the heels of the Inflation Reduction Act being passed, which includes $80 billion in new funding for the IRS.Aug. 25, 2022