Nightly News

Is a self-driving, grocery delivery robot the future of supermarket shopping?

01:15

The grocery chain Kroger is piloting a project with a new company called Nuro. Employees load groceries into R-1, a self-driving car, that delivers the items directly to the customer’s home.Jan. 25, 2019

