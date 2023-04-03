Trump touches down in New York City ahead of arraignment03:51
NASA announces astronauts in Artemis II mission to orbit the moon01:36
- Now Playing
Is AI technology the future of travel?02:29
- UP NEXT
CDC warns dangerous fungus infection poses nationwide threat01:29
Elementary school teacher shot by six-year-old sues school district01:50
Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence from U.S. military sites, officials say01:28
Deadly streak of storms leave path of destruction across multiple states02:19
Pro-Putin blogger killed in explosion at cafe in St. Petersburg01:32
Woman brought to tears after fisherman finds camera filled with treasured photos she lost years ago02:10
Man arrested on murder charge in NYC gay bar drugging scheme02:14
Indiana community braces for severe weather threat in aftermath of tornado00:47
New images emerge of deadly tornadoes that flattened homes and buildings03:02
Security ramps up in NYC ahead of Trump’s arraignment02:14
Trump prepares to travel to NYC for arraignment with plans to return to Florida on Tuesday03:10
Students surprise teacher after she became U.S. citizen and more stories of celebration03:06
Odometer fraud rises as record number of Americans seek used cars02:37
FAA asks major airlines to slash flights at busy airports due to staffing shortage01:52
Pope Francis leaves hospital after treatment for bronchitis01:28
Supporters gather outside of Trump’s Florida golf course ahead of arraignment next week02:07
Arkansas town devastated after tornadoes battered South and Midwest00:55
Trump touches down in New York City ahead of arraignment03:51
NASA announces astronauts in Artemis II mission to orbit the moon01:36
- Now Playing
Is AI technology the future of travel?02:29
- UP NEXT
CDC warns dangerous fungus infection poses nationwide threat01:29
Elementary school teacher shot by six-year-old sues school district01:50
Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence from U.S. military sites, officials say01:28
Play All