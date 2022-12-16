IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Is solar power the future of electric vehicles?

Nightly News

Is solar power the future of electric vehicles?

A new solar-powered electric vehicle prototype can get some of its charge from the sun, reducing dependence on charging infrastructure. The German startup, with big hopes for the future, is struggling with funding though and may not be able to get its car into production. NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella takes a ride to learn more.Dec. 16, 2022

Best of NBC News

