Israel releases video it says proves hospitals are being used by Hamas03:53
- Now Playing
Is surgery necessary to fix torn ACLs? A new study suggests that’s not always the case.02:30
- UP NEXT
8 high school students arrested over alleged role in classmate’s beating death in Las Vegas01:43
Never-before-seen footage from ‘Rust’ set obtained01:43
Investigation underway into Ohio bus crash that killed 6 people01:52
Biden and Chinese President Xi have high-stakes meeting in San Francisco02:51
An inside look at Gaza City’s vast network of tunnels02:09
Erin Matson, youngest D1 head coach, aims to bring Tar Heels to field hockey glory01:43
Israel says its military is now in control of Gaza City Center01:52
Matt LeBlanc and Courtney Cox pay tribute to Matthew Perry01:27
6 killed in Ohio crash involving student charter bus and semitruck01:24
House Speaker Johnson pushes through spending bill, setting stage to avoid shutdown01:39
March for Israel takes place in Washington, D.C. to push for release of hostages01:55
Families of American hostages now held in Gaza speak out07:41
110 Black soldiers issued honorable discharges over a century after being unfairly convicted01:50
Critical roadway I-10 in California shut down indefinitely after explosive fire01:42
Biden to meet with China’s President Xi on Wednesday in San Francisco02:10
TSA predicting record Thanksgiving travel as potential government shut down looms01:48
Secret service agent fires weapon during incident outside Naomi Biden’s home01:51
20 Palestinian children with cancer now getting care at Egyptian hospital02:01
Israel releases video it says proves hospitals are being used by Hamas03:53
- Now Playing
Is surgery necessary to fix torn ACLs? A new study suggests that’s not always the case.02:30
- UP NEXT
8 high school students arrested over alleged role in classmate’s beating death in Las Vegas01:43
Never-before-seen footage from ‘Rust’ set obtained01:43
Investigation underway into Ohio bus crash that killed 6 people01:52
Biden and Chinese President Xi have high-stakes meeting in San Francisco02:51
Play All