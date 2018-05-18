Feedback
Is Trump’s North Korea summit still happening?

 

Following news that North Korea may not attend the historic summit, Trump said, "Our people are literally dealing with them right now in terms of making arrangements for the meeting.”

Hawaii volcano erupts, launching ash and smoke 30,000 feet high
USA Gymnastics turmoil: Head of women's program asked to resign

FDA approves new drug that prevents migraines without side effects

New York politicians file formal complaint against lawyer whose racist rant went viral

Manafort's former son-in-law, eyed by Mueller, to plead guilty

Here's how Meghan Markle deals with royal pressures
Harry and Meghan ‘love one another very much,’ royal wedding minister says
Carriage procession tours Windsor in royal wedding warm-up
Is Trump’s North Korea summit still happening?
Pakistan is building a fence along border with Afghanistan

Too many mothers are dying after childbirth. A hospital hopes to save them.

