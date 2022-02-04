ISIS leader killed in U.S. military raid in Syria

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The U.S. positively identified Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi’s location in early December, and after weeks of practicing, received the green light from President Biden for the raid. The Pentagon says the ISIS leader detonated a bomb, killing himself and his family, before U.S. special forces could enter the building.
