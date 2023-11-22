IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mysterious respiratory illness spreading to dogs across U.S.

    01:39

  • Thanksgiving travel rush expected to break records this year

    02:29

  • Duo matched through ‘Big Brothers Big Sisters’ singing together in Thanksgiving parade

    01:42

  • Activists in Missouri looking to put abortion rights on 2024 ballot

    02:43

  • Premature baby evacuated from Gaza hospital reunited with family

    01:57
  • Now Playing

    Israel and Hamas near hostage deal

    04:54
  • UP NEXT

    Sam Altman goes to Microsoft after ouster, OpenAI employees threaten to quit

    01:53

  • Rosalynn Carter remembered as mental health advocate and trailblazing first lady

    02:09

  • Youngest D1 head coach leads UNC-Chapel Hill to national championship win

    01:29

  • Speed is a top factor in Dallas traffic deaths. Can road design make a difference?

    03:15

  • Inside the DOT operations center as Thanksgiving travel rush underway

    02:29

  • Inside an Israeli drone command center in the war against Hamas

    02:49

  • New hope for freeing Hamas hostages, dozens of premature babies rescued from Gaza

    03:41

  • Former first lady Rosalynn Carter dies at age 96

    04:14

  • Black Friday starts early this year with bigger discounts at some stores

    01:28

  • New hope for release of hostages held in Gaza as U.S. official says deal ‘closer’ than it has been

    02:34

  • Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter’s decades-long love story

    01:34

  • An inside look at U.S. drone operations amid search for hostages held by Hamas

    03:17

  • An ode to cranberries: from the bog to your Thanksgiving table

    02:02

  • Growing concerns over antisemitism and disinformation on social media

    02:16

Nightly News

Israel and Hamas near hostage deal

04:54

After 45 days, some of the hostages held by Hamas inside Gaza may return home, as sources say Israel and Hamas are close to reaching a deal to release 50 of the estimated 230 being held captive. Those released would be women and children only. NBC News’ Keir Simmons and Gabe Gutierrez report.Nov. 22, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • Mysterious respiratory illness spreading to dogs across U.S.

    01:39

  • Thanksgiving travel rush expected to break records this year

    02:29

  • Duo matched through ‘Big Brothers Big Sisters’ singing together in Thanksgiving parade

    01:42

  • Activists in Missouri looking to put abortion rights on 2024 ballot

    02:43

  • Premature baby evacuated from Gaza hospital reunited with family

    01:57
  • Now Playing

    Israel and Hamas near hostage deal

    04:54
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All