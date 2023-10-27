IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Many Americans in Gaza still trying to get out amid Israel-Hamas war

  • U.S. conducts airstrikes in Syria after Iranian-backed attacks on U.S. troops

    Israel announces expanding ground operations against Hamas in Gaza

    Gaza hit by multiple airstrikes as Israel intensifies attacks

  • Israel intensifies strikes in Gaza: ‘You can hear some of the explosions,’ Richard Engel reports

  • Families of hostages set up empty Shabbat table at Lincoln Memorial

  • Internet cut in Gaza as Israel intensifies ground operation

  • Israel conducts second raid on Gaza to prepare for ground invasion

  • 3 injured by rocket strike on Tel Aviv apartment building, medical response group says

  • Israel conducts new raids inside Gaza as humanitarian crisis grows

  • U.N. official says aid trucks reaching Gaza are just a trickle compared with before the war

  • Qatari negotiator 'hopeful' of deal for Hamas to release civilian hostages

  • Israeli military stages another limited raid into the Gaza Strip

  • Rising tensions in the U.S. amid Israel-Hamas war

  • Arabs in Israel fear consequences for speaking out about Israel-Hamas war

  • Israel says it killed top Hamas commander in airstrike

  • Family of Judith and Natalie Raanan confirms another missing family member is dead

  • Israel’s gun stores doing record business since Oct. 7 attacks

  • Palestinian sisters killed in their home during Gaza airstrikes

  • See inside the tent city sheltering Israelis in a Tel Aviv suburb

Nightly News

Israel announces expanding ground operations against Hamas in Gaza

03:22

Israel launched its most intense assault so far on Hamas in Gaza, striking with jets, tanks and artillery, and also cut off communications in response to the Hamas terror attacks three weeks ago. NBC News’ Richard Engel reports as the Palestinian Red Crescent says it has lost contact with its staff running ambulances and emergency services.Oct. 27, 2023

