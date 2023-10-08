IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Israel-Hamas conflict sparks rallies across U.S.

Israel-Hamas conflict sparks rallies across U.S.

01:52

There were rallies across the United States on Sunday, both in support of Israel and in support of the Palestinian cause. In New York City, the NYPD launched drones to monitor the events. NBC News’ Kathy Park has more details.Oct. 8, 2023

    Israel-Hamas conflict sparks rallies across U.S.

