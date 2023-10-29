IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Israel-Hamas war enters new phase as Israel expands offensive in Gaza

    Al-Shati refugee camp in ruins from continuous airstrikes

  • Gaza residents storm U.N. warehouse in search of food and aid

  • World's largest underground hospital in Israel at the ready in case of missile attacks

  • What is Israel’s main objective with its new ground offensive?

  • Israel intensifies war in Gaza with troops on the ground

  • Thousands take to the streets in NYC to support Palestinians

  • Gaza ambulance response ‘paralyzed’ amid communications blackout

  • Explosions heard near Israel-Gaza border

  • ‘I don’t know if they are still alive': Gaza hit with communications blackout

  • Thousands join pro-Palestinian demonstration in London

  • IDF describes ground invasion as 'phase two' of war

  • Erdogan slams Israel as ‘war criminal’ at pro-Palestinian rally

  • Netanyahu says Israel will expand ground operations in Gaza

  • Sounds of fighting continue near Israel-Gaza border amid blackouts

  • West Bank protests remain calm as blackouts in Gaza halt communication

  • Sirens and explosions heard over Gaza as Israel expands ground operation

  • Israel-Hamas war protest closes NYC’s Grand Central Terminal

  • Tensions high for Israel's Arab Muslim population

  • U.S. conducts airstrikes in Syria after Iranian-backed attacks on U.S. troops

Israel-Hamas war enters new phase as Israel expands offensive in Gaza

The war between Israel and Hamas is entering a new phase, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military is expanding its offensive inside of Gaza. NBC News’ Richard Engel has more details.Oct. 29, 2023

