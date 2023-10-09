IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Professor grieves loved ones killed by Hamas in Israel during phone call

  How did Israel's intelligence network fail to anticipate the Hamas attack?

  U.S. law enforcement monitoring for domestic threats amid Israel-Hamas war

  Israel Defense Forces gearing up for potential all-out invasion of Gaza

  Israeli families devastated as loved ones are held hostage by Hamas

    Israel orders 'complete siege' of Hamas-run Gaza Strip after massive terror attack

    Ret. Major General describes rushing to save son during Hamas invasion

  1993: Rabin and Arafat shake hands at White House with President Clinton

  Americans could be among those taken hostage during Hamas attack, Blinken says

  NFL head of security sounds alarm as drone incidents on the rise at games

  Protests and calls for transparency after police fatally shoot man outside his Alabama home

  Hundreds of airstrikes bring buildings crashing in Gaza as gun battles rage in Israel

  U.S. to send military assets closer to Israel, Pentagon announces

  Israel-Hamas conflict sparks rallies across U.S.

  Mounting questions about future U.S. aid for Israel as fighting rages

  White House condemns Hamas attack on Israel

  U.S. officials follow latest developments after Hamas attack on Israel

  Passenger bus strikes plane at Chicago airport, FAA reports

  Fallout over state intel failure after surprise attack on Israel

  Pouring rain grips much of the Northeast on Saturday

Nightly News

Israel orders ‘complete siege’ of Hamas-run Gaza Strip after massive terror attack

Israel is bombing the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, ordering a “complete siege” with no electricity, fuel or food allowed inside, as they hunt down the Palestinian militants responsible for the massive terror attack that left hundreds dead. Lester Holt anchors from Tel Aviv with the latest reporting.Oct. 9, 2023

