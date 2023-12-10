Israel’s military blames Hamas for death of hostage held in Gaza

Virginia firefighters cut hair to support colleague undergoing cancer treatments02:46
Growing number of businesses spring up to make retail returns easier02:12
McDonald’s opens first location of new spinoff chain focusing on customizable drinks01:50
Texas Supreme Court halts ruling that would have allowed woman to receive emergency abortion02:06
- Now Playing
Israel’s military blames Hamas for death of hostage held in Gaza02:12
- UP NEXT
University of Pennsylvania president resigns after backlash over antisemitism testimony02:04
Severe storms cause damage in Tennessee as massive system moves across U.S.01:46
‘Love Story’ actor Ryan O’Neal dies at 8202:09
Outrage over detained Palestinian men stripped to their underwear by Israeli troops02:26
Native Americans victimized by massive insurance scheme in Arizona04:16
How the Israel-Hamas war is impacting Art Basel01:49
Hunter Biden faces 9-count federal indictment on tax charges02:02
17-year-old Michigan mass shooter given multiple life sentences03:04
FDA approves groundbreaking sickle cell anemia treatment02:26
Hunter Biden hit with 9 tax-related charges, including 3 felony counts01:40
Denver’s mayor says city faces migrant ‘crisis’02:19
Typewriter orchestra making music in a different key01:51
Fallout to testimony from presidents of Harvard and University of Pennsylvania02:23
Trump back in Manhattan courtroom for civil fraud trial after skipping debate01:43
Judge grants request for abortion to woman whose baby has fatal abnormality01:59
Virginia firefighters cut hair to support colleague undergoing cancer treatments02:46
Growing number of businesses spring up to make retail returns easier02:12
McDonald’s opens first location of new spinoff chain focusing on customizable drinks01:50
Texas Supreme Court halts ruling that would have allowed woman to receive emergency abortion02:06
- Now Playing
Israel’s military blames Hamas for death of hostage held in Gaza02:12
- UP NEXT
University of Pennsylvania president resigns after backlash over antisemitism testimony02:04
Play All