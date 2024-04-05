IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israel's military dismisses 2 senior officers over killing of Gaza aid workers
April 5, 202401:39

In addition to dismissing two senior officers from their positions, Israel reprimanded three other military officials involved with the airstrikes that killed an American and six other World Central Kitchen workers. The Israeli military said an investigation found that soldiers mistakenly believed armed militants were in the convoy, which was struck. Israel is now opening more aid routes into Gaza following a phone call between President Biden and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez reports.April 5, 2024

