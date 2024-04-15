IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israel's military vows military response after Iran attack
April 15, 202402:59

Nightly News

Israel's military vows military response after Iran attack

02:59

Two days after Iran launched hundreds of missiles, drones and cruise missiles at Israel, Israel said it would strike back. A senior Israeli official said a military response is necessary but should not provoke a regional war. NBC News' Richard Engel reports.April 15, 2024

