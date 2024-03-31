IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israeli airstrike believed to have hit tents outside Al-Aqsa Hospital, killing journalists
March 31, 2024

An Israeli airstrike is believed to have hit tents outside Al-Aqsa Hospital, killing a number of people, including journalists, according to Gaza health officials. The Israeli military issued a statement saying the attack targeted an operational Islamic Jihad command center in the hospital’s courtyard and was a precision strike intended to minimize effects on civilians. NBC News’ Meagan Fitzgerald reports.March 31, 2024

