IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • High tensions among Cornell students amid Israel-Hamas war

    03:18

  • Authorities looking into airline incidents amid Thanksgiving travel rush

    02:06

  • The nostalgia of Thanksgiving dinner

    01:29

  • Brussel sprouts becoming less bitter and easier to grow

    01:59

  • What shoppers should expect ahead of Black Friday

    01:40

  • Former Obama advisor caught on video berating NYC street vendor

    01:49
  • Now Playing

    Israeli military arrests Al-Shifa Hospital director, 200 patients too sick to evacuate

    02:09
  • UP NEXT

    Long-awaited hostage deal set to move ahead

    03:24

  • 50 hostages to be released, fighting to stop temporarily in Gaza

    01:58

  • Mexican American winemakers with Napa Valley roots celebrated in the industry

    02:27

  • Mississippi family outraged after loved one's burial before they were notified of his killing

    03:02

  • Weight loss and diabetes medications usage skyrocketing

    01:59

  • Pope Francis meets with families of hostages and Palestinians with relatives in Gaza

    01:56

  • Record number of passengers flying this Thanksgiving

    02:20

  • FBI investigating fiery vehicle explosion at U.S.-Canada border

    03:40

  • Mysterious respiratory illness spreading to dogs across U.S.

    01:39

  • Thanksgiving travel rush expected to break records this year

    02:29

  • Duo matched through ‘Big Brothers Big Sisters’ singing together in Thanksgiving parade

    01:42

  • Activists in Missouri looking to put abortion rights on 2024 ballot

    02:43

  • Premature baby evacuated from Gaza hospital reunited with family

    01:57

Nightly News

Israeli military arrests Al-Shifa Hospital director, 200 patients too sick to evacuate

02:09

As fighting rages across Gaza, two doctors remain at the besieged Al-Shifa Hospital. One of the doctors says roughly 200 patients are too sick to evacuate. The Gaza Health Ministry announced there would be no more convoys of ambulances after the Israeli military arrested the hospital’s director. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin reports.Nov. 24, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    High tensions among Cornell students amid Israel-Hamas war

    03:18

  • Authorities looking into airline incidents amid Thanksgiving travel rush

    02:06

  • The nostalgia of Thanksgiving dinner

    01:29

  • Brussel sprouts becoming less bitter and easier to grow

    01:59

  • What shoppers should expect ahead of Black Friday

    01:40

  • Former Obama advisor caught on video berating NYC street vendor

    01:49
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All