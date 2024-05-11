IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israeli offensive in Rafah appears imminent as residents say there is nowhere safe to go
May 11, 202402:11

Nightly News

Israeli offensive in Rafah appears imminent as residents say there is nowhere safe to go

02:11

Israel expanded evacuation orders in Rafah as their offensive in southern Gaza appears imminent. Residents said there is nowhere safe to go, and President Biden said that the U.S. will withhold arms shipments if Israel invades Rafah. NBC News’ Hala Gorani reports.May 11, 2024

