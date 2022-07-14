Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s ex-wife, dead at 73

Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, died at 73 years old. The former president remembered his first wife on his social media platform, Truth Social, saying in part, "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"July 14, 2022