Ivanka Trump testifies before January 6th committee
00:53
Former President Trump’s daughter and White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump spent a majority of the day testifying virtually before the January 6th committee. The committee is interested in efforts she reportedly made on the day of the attack to intervene directly with her father to stop the attack.April 5, 2022
