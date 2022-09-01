IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Jackie Robinson Museum opening in New York City on Labor Day

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    NFL hall of famer Brett Favre questioned by FBI in Mississippi welfare scandal

    02:59

  • Students test scores plunge amid the pandemic

    01:59

  • Airlines trying to rebound from summer travel chaos

    02:05

  • Explosive new wildfires amid scorching heat in most of California

    01:38

  • National Guard helping to distribute clean water in Jackson, Mississippi

    01:35

  • UN inspectors issue warning about Zaporizhzhia’s nuclear plant

    01:24

  • Trump lawyers, DOJ prosecutors face off in court over special master

    02:34

  • Jackson, Mississippi water crisis impacting 180,000 people

    01:44

  • Princess Diana inspiring the younger generation 25 years after her death

    01:36

  • Bodycam footage shows police shooting Ohio man in bed

    01:56

  • FDA authorizes Pfizer, Moderna omicron boosters emergency use

    02:00

  • Airlines rolling out updated policies after summer travel chaos

    01:27

  • 83-year-old nun found alive after being kidnapped in Africa

    01:29

  • UN inspectors heading to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

    01:18

  • DOJ alleges Trump’s team provided inaccurate information regarding classified documents

    02:27

  • Will former President Trump be prosecuted following the Mar-a-Lago search?

    02:00

  • New fast food law in California could transform industry

    01:33

  • Street racing surge across U.S. has deadly consequences

    01:32

  • Biden announces plan to curb gun violence

    01:58

Nightly News

Jackie Robinson Museum opening in New York City on Labor Day

01:36

A new museum is opening in honor of baseball legend Jackie Robinson in New York on Labor Day. The museum proudly displays historic sports memorabilia, but also focuses on Robinson's work beyond the ballfield, at the insistence of his widow. The Robinson museum is being hailed as among the first in New York City dedicated largely to the civil rights movement.Sept. 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Jackie Robinson Museum opening in New York City on Labor Day

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    NFL hall of famer Brett Favre questioned by FBI in Mississippi welfare scandal

    02:59

  • Students test scores plunge amid the pandemic

    01:59

  • Airlines trying to rebound from summer travel chaos

    02:05

  • Explosive new wildfires amid scorching heat in most of California

    01:38

  • National Guard helping to distribute clean water in Jackson, Mississippi

    01:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All