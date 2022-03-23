Jackson faces heated questions, tense exchanges on Day 3 of Supreme Court hearings
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson faced heated questions from Republicans charging she’s soft on crime, pointing to cases where she handed down sentences for child pornography offenders that were shorter than what prosecutors recommended. Democrats say Jackson’s sentences were consistent with 70 percent of federal judges and accused Republicans of trying to score political points. March 23, 2022
