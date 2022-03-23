IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Madeleine Albright, first woman to serve as secretary of state, dies at 84

    01:47

  • NATO members meet as Russian invasion of Ukraine tests alliance

    02:18

  • Ukraine experiencing medical supply shortages

    01:37

  • Russia intensifies attacks in Kyiv but is losing territory, according to Ukraine officials

    01:55

  • Exclusive: Inside NATO’s military exercises in Norway

    01:44

  • Ukrainians determined to fight as Russian troops close in on several cities

    01:49

  • Ukrainian troops fight to hold off Russian forces in Kyiv

    01:57

  • Day 2 of confirmation hearings for Jackson marked by contentious questioning

    04:01

  • Devastation in Texas after string of storms

    03:16

  • Investigators search for black boxes from deadly Boeing crash in China

    01:39

  • St. Jude’s mission to save Ukrainian children with cancer

    01:38

  • Historic hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson begin

    02:48

  • Survivors speak out about escaping Mariupol

    02:10

  • Russia steps up bombardment on civilians as momentum stalls

    02:23

  • Ukrainians fleeing war take refuge in the mountains

    01:59

  • Investigation underway after Boeing 737 crashes in China

    01:24

  • Will the U.S. Take More Refugees?

    02:22

  • Parents and Teachers in Florida Debate So-Called “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

    02:30

  • The Rise of Ghost Guns

    02:18

  • Historic Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin Monday

    01:29

Nightly News

Jackson faces heated questions, tense exchanges on Day 3 of Supreme Court hearings

01:43

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson faced heated questions from Republicans charging she’s soft on crime, pointing to cases where she handed down sentences for child pornography offenders that were shorter than what prosecutors recommended. Democrats say Jackson’s sentences were consistent with 70 percent of federal judges and accused Republicans of trying to score political points. March 23, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Madeleine Albright, first woman to serve as secretary of state, dies at 84

    01:47

  • NATO members meet as Russian invasion of Ukraine tests alliance

    02:18

  • Ukraine experiencing medical supply shortages

    01:37

  • Russia intensifies attacks in Kyiv but is losing territory, according to Ukraine officials

    01:55

  • Exclusive: Inside NATO’s military exercises in Norway

    01:44

  • Ukrainians determined to fight as Russian troops close in on several cities

    01:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All