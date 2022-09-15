IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Jackson, Mississippi boil water advisory lifted as residents remain wary

02:30

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves lifted the boil water advisory in Jackson after seven weeks of uncertainty. The city was without safe, running water following deadly storms in August. All of this is leaving longtime residents skeptical of their water supply. One woman tells NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah that she hasn’t consumed Jackson’s water for 15 years.Sept. 15, 2022

