IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Cancer patient returns to hospital that saved her life as an oncology nurse

    01:41

  • 34-year-old teacher kidnapped in Memphis

    01:28

  • Argentina’s vice president survives assassination attempt

    01:33

  • Moderna, Pfizer begin omicron booster roll out

    01:32
  • Now Playing

    Jackson, Mississippi residents struggling amid ongoing water crisis

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    NASA’s second attempt to launch Artemis set for tomorrow

    00:41

  • 315,000 new jobs added in August, report shows

    01:51

  • Labor Day weekend bringing travel surge, heat wave to U.S.

    02:09

  • List of documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search released by court

    02:19

  • Biden calls for unity, warns against extremism of Trump and ‘MAGA Republicans’

    01:33

  • Jackie Robinson Museum opening in New York City on Labor Day

    01:36

  • NFL hall of famer Brett Favre questioned by FBI in Mississippi welfare scandal

    02:59

  • Students test scores plunge amid the pandemic

    01:59

  • Airlines trying to rebound from summer travel chaos

    02:05

  • Explosive new wildfires amid scorching heat in most of California

    01:38

  • National Guard helping to distribute clean water in Jackson, Mississippi

    01:35

  • UN inspectors issue warning about Zaporizhzhia’s nuclear plant

    01:24

  • Trump lawyers, DOJ prosecutors face off in court over special master

    02:32

  • Jackson, Mississippi water crisis impacting 180,000 people

    01:44

  • Princess Diana inspiring the younger generation 25 years after her death

    01:36

Nightly News

Jackson, Mississippi residents struggling amid ongoing water crisis

01:31

In Jackson, Mississippi, many are trying to stock up on water amid the ongoing crisis. At the treatment plant, a temporary pump is helping restore pressure but the water itself is still unsafe. However, the increased pressure may create new challenges. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky has more details.Sept. 2, 2022

  • Cancer patient returns to hospital that saved her life as an oncology nurse

    01:41

  • 34-year-old teacher kidnapped in Memphis

    01:28

  • Argentina’s vice president survives assassination attempt

    01:33

  • Moderna, Pfizer begin omicron booster roll out

    01:32
  • Now Playing

    Jackson, Mississippi residents struggling amid ongoing water crisis

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    NASA’s second attempt to launch Artemis set for tomorrow

    00:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All