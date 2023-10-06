IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Vermont woman found dead along hiking trail, search for suspect underway

    01:09
  • Now Playing

    Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi awarded Nobel Peace Prize

    01:43
  • UP NEXT

    Texting 911 can be the safer option sometimes – but your location may not be as accurate

    03:19

  Missouri town bracing for Tyson plant closure that makes up a third of population's jobs

    03:00

  Philadelphia police issue arrest warrant for suspect in murder of journalist Josh Kruger

    01:41

  Trump endorses Jim Jordan in House speaker race

    01:49

  Biden defends administration's move to extend border wall

    03:12

  New warnings over Chicago's migrant crisis

    02:09

  Harlem apartment transforms into free jazz concert on Sunday afternoons

    02:01

  Dick Butkus, legendary Chicago Bears player, dies at 80

    00:17

  Bed bug infestation sweeps Paris with concerns the pests will spread beyond France

    01:39

  China's food security threatened by climate change

    02:11

  Saltwater crisis impacting areas along Mississippi River

    02:13

  Russian missile strike kills over 50 people in Ukraine, officials say

    01:29

  In a reversal, Biden admin announces expansion of border wall construction

    03:04

  Man accused in murder of Tupac Shakur in court today

    01:47

  Scalise and Jordan jump into House Speaker race

    04:39

  Woman discovers great-great grandparents were enslaved by congressman's ancestors

    03:03

  Ex-crypto CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud trial underway

    02:24

  5 people injured in mass shooting at Morgan State University

    02:09

Nightly News

Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi awarded Nobel Peace Prize

01:43

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded today to longtime activist Narges Mohammadi who has been repeatedly jailed for fighting against the oppression of Iranian women. NBC News' Andrea Mitchell shares more on her story and this major boost for the Iranian protest movement.Oct. 6, 2023

