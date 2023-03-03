IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Car insurance rate soaring in U.S.

    01:41
  • Now Playing

    Jalen Carter attends NFL Combine after surrendering to police in response to misdemeanor charges

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    Aviation scares causing FAA, NTSB to launch investigations

    01:59

  • Boston doctor taking care of homeless population for decades

    02:01

  • Arrest warrants issued for Jalen Carter, top NFL prospect, linked to deadly car crash

    01:26

  • Composer John Williams reflects on Oscar nomination for Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’

    03:26

  • Colorectal cancer rates in younger Americans on the rise

    01:50

  • Eli Lilly announces insulin price cut

    01:49

  • Growing concern over Ohio train derailment hazardous material shipments

    01:45

  • Dozens killed in train collision in Greece

    01:16

  • Prosecution in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial makes closing arguments

    03:45

  • Fentanyl deaths in young children on the rise from accidental poisoning

    03:00

  • Could TikTok be banned in the U.S. for good?

    01:37

  • Rupert Murdoch admits some Fox News hosts endorsed false narrative of a stolen 2020 election

    02:00

  • A rare look inside Crimea, the territory illegally annexed by Russia in 2014

    02:08

  • Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan facing Supreme Court skepticism

    02:12

  • ‘Crazy’ winter storm blankets Southern California in snow

    01:20

  • 42 million people under winter alerts across the U.S.

    02:13

Nightly News

Jalen Carter attends NFL Combine after surrendering to police in response to misdemeanor charges

01:28

Top NFL prospect Jalen Carter is at the NFL Combine after turning himself into Georgia police on misdemeanor charges accusing him of reckless driving and drag racing on the night two people were killed in a crash. Carter said he expects to be “fully exonerated.” NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk has the latest updates on the investigation.March 3, 2023

  • Car insurance rate soaring in U.S.

    01:41
  • Now Playing

    Jalen Carter attends NFL Combine after surrendering to police in response to misdemeanor charges

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    Aviation scares causing FAA, NTSB to launch investigations

    01:59

  • Boston doctor taking care of homeless population for decades

    02:01

  • Arrest warrants issued for Jalen Carter, top NFL prospect, linked to deadly car crash

    01:26

  • Composer John Williams reflects on Oscar nomination for Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’

    03:26

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All