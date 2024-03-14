IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
James Crumbley found guilty on all counts in son’s school shooting rampage
March 14, 202400:44
  • Now Playing

    James Crumbley found guilty on all counts in son’s school shooting rampage

    00:44
  • UP NEXT

    Judge denies Trump's request to dismiss charges in federal documents case

    02:05

  • Severe weather brings tornadoes, hail and heavy snow

    01:54

  • Growing concern over Chicago measles outbreak

    01:50

  • Latest SpaceX launch called successful as new astronaut class introduced

    01:50

  • U.S., Japan conduct joint military exercises amid high tensions with China

    01:49

  • Mystery over disappearance of college student in Nashville

    01:43

  • Schumer says Israel's Netanyahu is an obstacle to peace

    01:29

  • Americans among those trapped in Haiti's chaos and violence

    02:15

  • As Haiti crisis deepens, U.S. sends new contingent of Marines

    01:30

  • Wild Flower Hotline is rite of spring in California

    01:37

  • NTSB chief says key information on Boeing Max 9 door plug still missing

    00:57

  • Oklahoma town to hold recall election after electing white nationalist

    04:01

  • Colon cancer blood test shows promise

    01:02

  • Biden-Trump rematch now official as both candidates clinch nominations

    02:04

  • House overwhelmingly passes bill that could ban TikTok

    02:48

  • Many U.S. officials call TikTok a national security threat

    01:49

  • Lester Holt remembers American hostage killed by Hamas on Oct. 7

    01:36

  • Haiti's prime minister to resign as country spirals from gang violence

    01:32

  • CNBC investigation: How stolen goods from organized retail crime wind up being resold

    02:13

Nightly News

James Crumbley found guilty on all counts in son’s school shooting rampage

00:44

The father of Ethan Crumbley was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in a second-of-its-kind case. His wife Jennifer was convicted just weeks before. Adrienne Broaddus reports on the landmark legal moment.March 14, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    James Crumbley found guilty on all counts in son’s school shooting rampage

    00:44
  • UP NEXT

    Judge denies Trump's request to dismiss charges in federal documents case

    02:05

  • Severe weather brings tornadoes, hail and heavy snow

    01:54

  • Growing concern over Chicago measles outbreak

    01:50

  • Latest SpaceX launch called successful as new astronaut class introduced

    01:50

  • U.S., Japan conduct joint military exercises amid high tensions with China

    01:49
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All