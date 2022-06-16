IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Yellowstone superintendent: Devastating floods were 'a thousand year event'

    02:00

  • Airlines under pressure with soaring summer passenger levels and pilot exhaustion

    02:35
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump's pressure on Pence to overturn election

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    Families of two American veterans fighting in Ukraine fear Russia has captured them

    01:49

  • Wall Street-backed companies buying up single family homes

    02:35

  • Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin speaks on life after jail and new Netflix series

    02:01

  • Smithsonian’s first gallery for Latino heritage opens at National Museum of American History

    02:17

  • Inflation is changing the ways some Americans spend, potentially causing more anxiety

    02:14

  • Soaring gas prices, falling markets, rising debt: What can Americans do now to save?

    01:50

  • Nearly 100 people airlifted to safety near Yellowstone after historic flooding

    02:36

  • Fed approves largest interest rate hike in decades to try and tame soaring inflation

    03:02

  • Internet Explorer signs off

    01:28

  • Man taking photos on congressman’s Capitol tour took part in January 6 attack, committee says

    01:07

  • Fallout and success from Trump’s revenge tour purging Republican primary candidates

    01:49

  • U.S. no longer requiring Covid tests for airline passengers

    01:31

  • Investigation into government Covid relief distribution and potential mismanagement

    02:00

  • President Biden expected to travel to Saudi Arabia amid rising gas prices

    00:56

  • Man captures one photo a day for 26 years in poignant project

    01:50

  • Russia blows up last bridge of a major city in Ukrainian province

    01:33

  • NBC Exclusive: Amber Heard reflects on losing defamation trial to ex-husband Johnny Depp

    02:29

Nightly News

Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump's pressure on Pence to overturn election

03:04

In a newly revealed testimony, close aides and advisers detailed a private phone call between former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence on the morning of January 6th. Rep. Bennie Thompson said Pence relied on advice from his legal team and faith to stay firm against the pressure while the insurrection took place. The committee says the plan to have Pence reject the election results began with a lawyer named John Eastman, who later asked for a presidential pardon. Eastman repeatedly pleaded the fifth when questioned by the committee.June 16, 2022

  • Yellowstone superintendent: Devastating floods were 'a thousand year event'

    02:00

  • Airlines under pressure with soaring summer passenger levels and pilot exhaustion

    02:35
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump's pressure on Pence to overturn election

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    Families of two American veterans fighting in Ukraine fear Russia has captured them

    01:49

  • Wall Street-backed companies buying up single family homes

    02:35

  • Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin speaks on life after jail and new Netflix series

    02:01

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All