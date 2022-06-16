Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump's pressure on Pence to overturn election

In a newly revealed testimony, close aides and advisers detailed a private phone call between former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence on the morning of January 6th. Rep. Bennie Thompson said Pence relied on advice from his legal team and faith to stay firm against the pressure while the insurrection took place. The committee says the plan to have Pence reject the election results began with a lawyer named John Eastman, who later asked for a presidential pardon. Eastman repeatedly pleaded the fifth when questioned by the committee.June 16, 2022