Nightly News

Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena to Secret Service over erased text messages

01:47

Overnight, the House January 6th committee subpoenaed the Secret Service over erased text messages from the day of the attack on the Capitol and the day before. In a letter to Congress, the Inspector General claimed the messages were erased after his office “requested records of electronic communications.” The Secret Service said some texts were wiped out during a planned cell phone migration, but that none requested by the Inspector General were lost.July 16, 2022

