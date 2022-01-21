Jan. 6 committee requests testimony from Ivanka Trump
The House committee investigating the Capitol attack has formally requested testimony from Ivanka Trump over a phone call they say Ivanka overheard between former President Trump and former Vice President Pence and her actions during the attack. A spokesperson for Ivanka says she publicly stated on Jan. 6 “the violence must stop immediately.”Jan. 21, 2022
