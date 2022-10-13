IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Jan. 6 committee unanimously votes to subpoena former President Trump

02:48

The House January 6th committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Trump, after revealing new documents obtained from the Secret Service raised alarms about the morning of the Capitol riot. Trump responded by calling the committee a “bust” that only served to further divide the country. NBC News’ Kristen Welker has the latest updates from the hearing.Oct. 13, 2022

