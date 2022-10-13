Jan. 6 committee unanimously votes to subpoena former President Trump

- UP NEXT
What it’s like to age out of the foster care system04:16
Los Angeles City Councilmember resigns after leaked racist remarks01:21
U.S. household heating bills expected to skyrocket this winter01:38
Biden blasts Russia’s ‘brutal’ attacks on Ukrainian civilians02:08
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million to Sandy Hook families03:14
House Jan. 6th committee holds ninth hearing tomorrow00:56
Oregon school’s unique way of getting students to class: a ‘bike bus’01:30
Sens. Cotton, Scott supporting Herschel Walker’s campaign in Georgia01:31
California AG cracking down on human trafficking on marijuana farms: Exclusive02:29
John Fetterman discusses health, campaign in first sit-down interview since stroke03:15
Zelenskyy requests more air defenses from G7 after Russian missile strikes02:07
Carbon monoxide leak at Pennsylvania day care hospitalizes 27 children, 5 adults01:18
NASA’s ‘DART’ mission succeeds in changing asteroid’s orbit01:30
Fetterman: Roe v. Wade ‘should have never fallen’01:04
Fetterman on recovery after stroke: ‘It changes everything’01:50
Mom's bilingual book series expands to help families learn and grow together01:44
Saudi Arabia announces massive cut to oil production01:42
Jackson, Mississippi residents facing high water bills amid crisis02:37
Colonoscopies made no difference in death rates, European study finds01:30
NYC sets up new tent camp for migrant crisis01:45
- UP NEXT
What it’s like to age out of the foster care system04:16
Los Angeles City Councilmember resigns after leaked racist remarks01:21
U.S. household heating bills expected to skyrocket this winter01:38
Biden blasts Russia’s ‘brutal’ attacks on Ukrainian civilians02:08
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million to Sandy Hook families03:14
House Jan. 6th committee holds ninth hearing tomorrow00:56
Play All