Nightly News

Jan 6 panel could make criminal referrals against Trump

01:35

Rep. Liz Cheney said the Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol could make a criminal referral to the Justice Department against former President Donald Trump. Cheney did not rule out the possibility of a 2024 presidential run of her own, while Former President Trump eyes an early announcement to enter the 2024 race. Plus, President Joe Biden and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos traded barbs over Biden’s tweet calling on gasoline companies to lower prices.July 3, 2022

