  • Supreme Court approves taxpayer money towards religious education

  • Another American has been killed in Ukraine, State Dept. confirms

  • Officials offer first detailed timeline of Uvalde shooting police response: 'An abject failure'

  • NFL’s Deshaun Watson reportedly reached confidential sexual misconduct settlements with 20 women

  • Adjustable-rate mortgages becoming more popular as interest rates spike

    January 6 committee argues Trump schemed to find votes and fake electors

    Temple fencing coach Nikki Franke has been inspiring athletes for 50 years

  • Verdict reached in first civil case against Bill Cosby to ever reach a trial

  • What parents should know about Covid vaccinations for children under 5

  • Deadly shootings in Harlem, D.C. as senators work on finalizing gun bill

  • Women’s rights leader describes rocky arrival in the U.S. after fleeing Afghanistan

  • Airlines under pressure ahead of July 4 after another weekend of cancellations

  • Brands are putting in less product but charging the same, experts say

  • Special Met exhibition features work from museum staff members

  • Biden considering federal gas tax holiday

  • Russia comments for first time on American veterans captured in Ukraine: exclusive

  • FDA authorizes Moderna and Pfizer Vaccines for children aged 6 months to 4 years

  • LA District Attorney under pressure from rising violent crimes

  • Many CEOs believe a recession will hit within the next 12-18 months

  • Gunman opens fire in Alabama Episcopal church leaving three dead

Nightly News

January 6 committee argues Trump schemed to find votes and fake electors

Republican officials in Pennsylvania and Michigan described the aggressive push from allies of then-President Trump to intervene in the 2020 election. Arizona’s Republican, pro-Trump House speaker Rusty Bowers testified that repeated calls and visits with Rudy Giuliani and other Trump lawyers produced no evidence of election fraud in his state. Bowers grew emotional as he described an effort to convince him to support Trump’s claim. Georgia’s top election official Brad Raffensperger said “there were no votes to find” when asked about a call from January 2nd between himself and Trump.June 21, 2022

