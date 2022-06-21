January 6 committee argues Trump schemed to find votes and fake electors

Republican officials in Pennsylvania and Michigan described the aggressive push from allies of then-President Trump to intervene in the 2020 election. Arizona’s Republican, pro-Trump House speaker Rusty Bowers testified that repeated calls and visits with Rudy Giuliani and other Trump lawyers produced no evidence of election fraud in his state. Bowers grew emotional as he described an effort to convince him to support Trump’s claim. Georgia’s top election official Brad Raffensperger said “there were no votes to find” when asked about a call from January 2nd between himself and Trump.June 21, 2022