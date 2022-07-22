IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    January 6th committee hearing reveals key new details of Capitol riot

    02:56
January 6th committee hearing reveals key new details of Capitol riot

02:56

The House January 6th committee members are adding pressure on the Justice Department to investigate former President Trump. The committee’s eighth hearing included outtakes of taped remarks from Trump on January 7th, where he refused to say the election was over. An anonymous White House security official testified that members of former Vice President Pence’s security detail were afraid for their lives. A D.C. police sergeant also backed up key parts of former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony when Trump demanded the Secret Service return him to the Capitol.July 22, 2022

    January 6th committee hearing reveals key new details of Capitol riot

    02:56

