Jayland Walker’s autopsy reveals 46 bullet wounds from police shooting

A new autopsy revealed that 25-year-old Jayland Walker had 46 bullet wounds from a police shooting. Police have said they tried to pull Walker over for a traffic violation last month but he sped away. Moments later, an officer reported the sound of gunshots from Walker’s car and said the flash from the gun could be seen in a security video. Next, Walker ran from his car and police thought Walker was turning toward them reaching for a gun. However, the investigation later showed that Walker was unarmed when he was shot but that there was a gun in his car. The shooting has sparked weeks of protests.July 15, 2022