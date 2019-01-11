Nightly News

Jayme Closs found alive nearly three months after she first went missing

02:29

Closs vanished from her home after her parents were gunned down in the middle of the night. A 21-year-old man is in custody, charged with murder and kidnapping.Jan. 11, 2019

  • Extended interview: Matthew Charles begins life as a free man

    07:38

  • More than 500 passengers sickened on Royal Caribbean cruise ship

    01:00

  • Police conduct welfare check at R.Kelly’s home

    01:15

  • New confusion over Trump’s plan to abruptly withdraw US forces from Syria

    01:00

  • Backlash growing against Rep. Steve King for comments on white nationalism

    01:25

  • Rookie California police officer shot and killed

    01:06

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All