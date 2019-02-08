Nightly News

Jeff Bezos accuses National Enquirer owner of ‘blackmail and extortion’

03:26

The Amazon CEO wrote in a bombshell blog post that he plans to “stand up to” the National Enquirer and its publisher American Media Inc. Bezos says the National Enquirer threatened to publish intimate photos of him after he opened a private investigation into how the publication acquired his private text messages.Feb. 8, 2019

  • Honoring trailblazer Marcelite Harris, U.S. military’s first black female major general

    01:34

  • Prince Philip voluntarily gives up driver’s license weeks after crash

    00:55

  • U.S. Army shifting aim to long range weapons to keep up with Russia

    01:48

  • New questions on FBI transparency after police say agent may have lied about fatal shooting

    02:15

  • U.S. aid remains untouched as Venezuelans flee across border to Colombia

    01:21

  • Venezuela’s Maduro claims U.S. backed assassination attempt

    01:47

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All