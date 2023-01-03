IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Russia rings in New Year attacking Ukraine with 45 drones

  • Canadian government makes immigration push to fill labor shortage

  • Four sisters, all in their 80s, share remarkable musical bond

  • Parents of suspect in Idaho University student murders speak out

  • Deadly California flooding leaves thousands without power

  • Violent machete attack blocks away from Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration

  • Goodbye 2022: Reflecting on joyous moments and big surprises

  • Is expensive champagne worth the cost?

  • Man accused of stabbing Idaho University students plans to waive extradition

  • Remembering Barbara Walters

  • Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

  • New Year’s celebrations around the world

  • New York ‘hero’ saved 23 people during monster storm

  • Families of Idaho murder victims hopeful for justice after suspect’s arrest

  • What Trump’s tax returns reveal

  • Travel nightmare shows signs of easing ahead of New Year’s Eve

  • Suspect arrested in murders of four University of Idaho students

  • New insulin cost cap excludes an estimated 21 million people

  • Holiday surplus leads to major sales: what to know

  • Chinese plane flies within 10 feet of U.S. military aircraft

Nightly News

Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snowplowing accident

Marvel star and two-time Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner was airlifted to a hospital after a snowplowing accident near his Lake Tahoe home. NBC News’ Kristen Dahlgren has the latest on his condition.Jan. 3, 2023

Best of NBC News

