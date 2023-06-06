IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: 7 injured in shooting at Virginia Commonwealth University after high school graduation

  • Prince Harry testifies in British tabloid case

    01:54

  • Meet the hiker dreaming up the 14,000-mile American Perimeter Trail

    01:58
    Job seekers speak out about pulled employment offers

    01:48
    Chris Christie makes 2024 GOP presidential bid official

    01:45

  • What we know about the Virginia private plane crash

    01:45

  • PGA and Saudi-backed LIV Golf announce merger

    02:02

  • U.S. air quality concerns from Canadian wildfire haze, ozone concentrations

    01:34

  • Ukrainian dam destroyed, flooding cities and forcing evacuations

    02:52

  • DEA: Chinese organized crime laundering money for Mexican drug cartels

    04:18

  • Apple unveils new mixed-reality headset, its first new product in years

    01:39

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of misinformation over failed offensive announcement

    01:45

  • U.S. releases video of close call with China in the Taiwan Strait

    01:46

  • Trump’s attorneys at Justice Department headquarters ahead of grand jury meeting

    02:14

  • Private aircraft crashes in Virginia after pilot unresponsive, fighter jets try to intervene

    02:46

  • 6 women found dead in Portland metro area, prompting concerns deaths may be linked

    01:49

  • Teachers show gratitude to high school senior who has sent hundreds of thank you notes

    02:28

  • FAA under pressure to update emergency evacuation standards for airlines

    01:56

  • Prince Harry prepares to testify in lawsuit against newspaper group

    01:45

  • Grand jury hearing evidence in Trump’s handling of classified documents set to meet, sources say

    02:09

  • New drug effective at preventing growth of lower-grade brain tumors, clinical trial finds

    01:48

Nightly News

Job seekers speak out about pulled employment offers

01:48

College graduates are speaking out about landing jobs, only to have those offers rescinded. Companies like Meta and Amazon have acknowledged pulling job offers as they also lay off workers with concerns about a slowing economy. NBC News’ Brian Cheung has what you need to know.June 6, 2023

