Joe Lieberman, former Connecticut senator and vice-presidential candidate, is dead
March 27, 202401:01
    Joe Lieberman, former Connecticut senator and vice-presidential candidate, is dead

Nightly News

Joe Lieberman, former Connecticut senator and vice-presidential candidate, is dead

01:01

Joe Lieberman's family said he died after complications from a fall. The former Conn. senator and vice-presidential candidate was 82. NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell reports.March 27, 2024

    Joe Lieberman, former Connecticut senator and vice-presidential candidate, is dead

