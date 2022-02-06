IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle on his family’s Olympic legacy

    Joe Rogan apologizes for using N-word

    Officials: Housekeeper to Michael Bloomberg rescued after kidnapping

  • Protesters angered by police shooting of Amir Locke

  • Trump lashes out at Pence over critical speech

  • Newly deployed U.S. troops arrive in Europe

  • China’s human rights record slammed as Beijing Olympics kick off

  • Mikaela Shiffrin is on the brink of Olympic history at the Beijing Games

  • Athletes to watch at the Winter Olympics

  • Bodycam footage released in fatal police shooting of Amir Locke

  • Pence breaks with Trump: ‘I had no right to overturn the election’

  • Russia receives strong support from China in Ukraine standoff

  • U.S. accuses Russia of planning fake attack by Ukraine

  • Red Cross warns of ‘life or death consequences’ of critical blood shortage

  • Arizona student’s fundraiser helps teachers pay student loans, underscoring larger issue

  • Figure skater Nathan Chen looking for more than gold at Winter Olympics

  • Deep freeze hits millions across U.S.

  • Biden meets with New York City mayor to address rising crime

  • 8-year-old creates his own book and library sensation

  • Rikers Island: People living in ‘inhumane conditions’

Nightly News

Joe Rogan apologizes for using N-word

Podcast host Joe Rogan has issued a video apology for repeated use of the N-word over the years on his podcast. The apology came as Spotify reportedly removed dozens of past podcast episodes from its platform. Feb. 6, 2022

