Joe Rogan breaks silence on Spotify controversy

Amid growing protests over Covid-19 misinformation on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Spotify says a content advisory will be added to podcasts discussing the virus. Rogan responded to the backlash, saying he’s “not trying to promote misinformation.”Feb. 1, 2022

