    Johannesburg building fire kills at least 74 people

Nightly News

Johannesburg building fire kills at least 74 people

01:11

A fire engulfed a five story building in Johannesburg, South Africa, killing at least 74 people, including 12 children. The building had been abandoned and was filled with an estimated 200 homeless squatters. NBC News’ Matt Bradley has more details.Aug. 31, 2023

