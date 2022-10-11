IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Fetterman: Roe v. Wade ‘should have never fallen’

    01:04

  • Fetterman on recovery after stroke: ‘It changes everything’

    01:50

  • Mom's bilingual book series expands to help families learn and grow together

    01:44

  • Saudi Arabia announces massive cut to oil production

    01:42

  • Jackson, Mississippi residents facing high water bills amid crisis

    02:37

  • Colonoscopies made no difference in death rates, European study finds

    01:30

  • NYC sets up new tent camp for migrant crisis

    01:45

  • Putin attacks over a dozen Ukrainian cities in ‘retaliation’ for bridge explosion

    02:33

  • High school football player surprised at practice by U.S. Navy mother

    02:29

  • Passengers still waiting on refunds from canceled flights

    02:41

  • Michigan bus drivers save child taken during carjacking

    01:29

  • Flu cases on the rise

    01:52

  • Republican leaders double down on support for Herschel Walker

    02:06

  • New Harvey Weinstein trial set to begin in Los Angeles Monday

    01:49

  • Using teamwork to touchdown

    02:21

  • Former Nigerian Scam Artist Speaks Out

    02:31

  • Home heating costs expected to skyrocket this winter

    01:49

  • Residents return to Fort Myers Beach for the first time since hurricane

    01:57

  • Las Vegas stabbing survivors speak out

    01:31

  • New Herschel Walker accusation during Senate campaign’s final stretch

    01:59

Nightly News

John Fetterman discusses health, campaign in first sit-down interview since stroke

03:15

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman sat down with NBC News’ Dasha Burns in an exclusive interview using closed captioning. Fetterman discussed his recovery after suffering a stroke in the primaries and his race against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.Oct. 11, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Fetterman: Roe v. Wade ‘should have never fallen’

    01:04

  • Fetterman on recovery after stroke: ‘It changes everything’

    01:50

  • Mom's bilingual book series expands to help families learn and grow together

    01:44

  • Saudi Arabia announces massive cut to oil production

    01:42

  • Jackson, Mississippi residents facing high water bills amid crisis

    02:37

  • Colonoscopies made no difference in death rates, European study finds

    01:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All