Johnny Depp testifies at Amber Heard defamation trial

Johnny Depp testifies at Amber Heard defamation trial01:38
Prince Harry on his mother: ‘I feel her presence in almost everything that I do now’01:28
Exclusive look inside all-women team solving New York City’s cold cases03:17
Justice Department to appeal after travel mask mandate overturned02:51
Florida Senate votes to eliminate Disney’s self-governing authority and tax breaks01:54
Netflix stock nosedives after subscriber loss01:29
Accident report: 14-year-old’s seat had been adjusted before death at amusement park01:39
Mortgage rates soar as housing market cools01:41
Women taking on more MLB leadership positions01:29
Prince Harry describes his recent visit with Queen Elizabeth01:03
Biden focuses on infrastructure as soaring inflation threatens Democrats’ chances in midterms01:29
Ukrainian returns home to devastated Bucha suburb01:46
Former CDC director on judge’s decision to overturn travel mask mandate01:52
Mixed messages after public transportation mask mandate lifted02:50
Fear in Mariupol as Russia begins offensive in Donbas region02:25
Parkland high school to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade01:50
Mangroves have 'superpowers' against climate change. Scientists are racing to save them.02:18
Ukrainians desperately searching for missing loved ones01:59
Federal judge overturns CDC’s mask mandate on public transportation01:23
Border braces for new surge in migrants after Title 42 ends02:05
