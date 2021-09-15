Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley facing backlash over bombshell claims in new book
President Biden says he has “great confidence” in Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley, as the top general faces scrutiny over explosive claims in a new book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. According to the book, Milley convened top officers after the Capitol riot to review nuclear launch protocols, and told a Chinese general: “If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time.”Sept. 15, 2021