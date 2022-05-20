IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden visits Samsung in South Korea in plan to add 3,000 American jobs

    00:50

  • Fifth-grader with alopecia creates nonprofit to send painting kits to children’s hospitals

    01:35

  • Russia steps up attacks on Kharkiv after Ukrainian forces regain territory

    02:15

  • January 6 committee in talks with former Trump AG Bill Barr

    00:57

  • Potential monkeypox case under investigation in New York City

    01:43

  • First Buffalo mass shooting victim funeral takes place

    01:22

  • Delivery of baby formula from Europe expected this weekend as shortage worsens

    02:02
  • Now Playing

    Judge blocks Biden administration from lifting Title 42

    02:44
  • UP NEXT

    FDA Commissioner grilled on when baby formula will return to shelves

    05:01

  • Federal Reserve faces a tough challenge on cooling inflation

    01:46

  • New exhibition at the National Gallery of Art gives viewers global journey through Black history

    01:39

  • Memorial Day vacationers hit with high travel and lodging costs

    01:33

  • Turkey opposes Sweden and Finland’s bid to join

    02:00

  • Nationwide Covid cases are up 55 percent

    01:29

  • Milk banks work to meet demand

    02:09

  • FDA Commissioner grilled on when baby formula will return to shelves

    02:51

  • Secretary of state races in the spotlight as false election theories take root in U.S.

    03:33

  • U.S. Soccer to split World Cup prize money between men’s and women’s teams

    01:38

  • Records show Hunter Biden’s company made millions from joint venture funded by Chinese company

    03:11

  • Russia focuses on Donbas region as Ukraine drives troops back from Kharkiv

    02:01

Nightly News

Judge blocks Biden administration from lifting Title 42

02:44

A federal judge is barring the Biden administration from lifting a Covid border restriction known as Title 42. Two dozen Republican state attorneys general had sued to stop them, with the judge ruling that lifting the policy could result in a three-fold increase in border crossings. NBC News’ Sam Brock reports from Eagle Pass, Texas.May 20, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Biden visits Samsung in South Korea in plan to add 3,000 American jobs

    00:50

  • Fifth-grader with alopecia creates nonprofit to send painting kits to children’s hospitals

    01:35

  • Russia steps up attacks on Kharkiv after Ukrainian forces regain territory

    02:15

  • January 6 committee in talks with former Trump AG Bill Barr

    00:57

  • Potential monkeypox case under investigation in New York City

    01:43

  • First Buffalo mass shooting victim funeral takes place

    01:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All