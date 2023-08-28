IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Judge denies Trump’s request to delay federal election interference trial until after 2024 race

02:19

Former President Trump’s request to delay the start of his federal election interference trial until after the 2024 election was denied by a federal judge. The start date is set for March 4th. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander has more details.Aug. 28, 2023

