Judge denies Trump’s request to delay federal election interference trial until after 2024 race

Pandas set to leave National Zoo and return to China after more than five decades01:44
Whistleblower shedding light on government contractor fraud involving taxpayer money03:03
Helicopter crashes in South Florida while responding to traffic accident, killing two01:44
- Now Playing
Judge denies Trump’s request to delay federal election interference trial until after 2024 race02:19
- UP NEXT
Security guard speaks out after Jacksonville mass shooting02:30
UNC-Chapel Hill faculty member killed in shooting on campus02:01
Florida preparing for Tropical Storm Idalia to hit shores03:32
Lahaina after-school program offers a path to healing through surfing02:14
Enthusiasts gather for largest search for Loch Ness monster in decades02:28
Spread of Covid impacting start of classes for some schools across U.S.01:41
High-stakes hearing in Georgia on Monday as Mark Meadows seeks to move case to federal court01:43
Sirens activated on Saturday in response to new Maui brush fire01:16
Military aircraft crashes during routine training exercise, killing 3 U.S. Marines01:57
Florida community grieving after deadly shooting at Dollar General store03:58
Soldier dresses up as elementary school mascot and surprises son on first day02:58
NYC officials pilot new strategy to crack down on retail theft02:01
Thousands gather from across the nation to mark 60th anniversary of March on Washington01:28
Residents evacuate as wildfires rage in Louisiana01:40
Multiple fatalities reported in shooting at Florida Dollar General store01:18
United Auto Workers vote to authorize strike against Ford, GM, Stellantis01:47
Pandas set to leave National Zoo and return to China after more than five decades01:44
Whistleblower shedding light on government contractor fraud involving taxpayer money03:03
Helicopter crashes in South Florida while responding to traffic accident, killing two01:44
- Now Playing
Judge denies Trump’s request to delay federal election interference trial until after 2024 race02:19
- UP NEXT
Security guard speaks out after Jacksonville mass shooting02:30
UNC-Chapel Hill faculty member killed in shooting on campus02:01
Play All