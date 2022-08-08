Judge issues federal hate crime sentences for Ahmaud Arbery’s killers

A federal judge handed down another life sentence to two of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers, Gregory and Travis McMichael. Their neighbor, William Bryan, was sentenced to 35 years. The men hunted Arbery down as he ran through their neighborhood in February 2020 and killed him because he was Black. The men claim they thought Arbery was a burglary suspect. All three were previously convicted of murder in state court and sentenced to life in prison.Aug. 8, 2022